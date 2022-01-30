Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of GIL opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

