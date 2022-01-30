Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after purchasing an additional 681,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Discovery by 5,053.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.56 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

