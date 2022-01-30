Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of National Bank worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

