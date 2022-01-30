Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.20 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,131 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

