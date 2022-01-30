Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.22 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,543,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Gentex by 1,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after buying an additional 741,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after buying an additional 497,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.