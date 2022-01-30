Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

ACHC stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

