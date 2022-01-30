Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at $226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $88.02 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

