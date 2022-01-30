Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 6,265 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,634,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDGL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

