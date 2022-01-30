Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $26.25 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

