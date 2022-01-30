Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

