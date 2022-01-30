Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 40,628 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.47 and a one year high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

