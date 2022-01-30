Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,411 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $272.44 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.15 and its 200 day moving average is $320.67.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

