Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 166.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Herc by 122.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Herc by 22.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI opened at $154.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.24 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.