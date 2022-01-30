Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $227.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.03.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

