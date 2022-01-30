Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,986 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

