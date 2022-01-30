AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,460 shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $75,005.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $26.50 on Friday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

