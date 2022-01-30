Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post sales of $391.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $393.10 million and the lowest is $388.70 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

