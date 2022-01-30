Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.19 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $170.18 million and $8.19 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

