Alpha Token Price Reaches $0.0169 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 287.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $585,435.77 and $7.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 308.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.
About Alpha Token
Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token
. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token
and its Facebook page is accessible here
.
Buying and Selling Alpha Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.
Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 287.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded up 308.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $585,435.77 and approximately $7.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.
About Alpha Token
Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token
.
Buying and Selling Alpha Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.