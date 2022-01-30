Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,230.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,810.20 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,838.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,825.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.