Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,838.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,825.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,810.20 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.