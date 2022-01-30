Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Alteryx reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Alteryx stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.26. 545,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.