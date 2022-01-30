Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.29% of Altice USA worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 226.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $2,224,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $13.66 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

