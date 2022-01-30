Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,363. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.