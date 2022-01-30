Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 477,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.
MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
