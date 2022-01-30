Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 477,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.