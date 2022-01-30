Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

AMRN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. 5,879,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,528. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.