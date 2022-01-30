Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,381.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

