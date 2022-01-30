Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $292,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,381.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

