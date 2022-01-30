Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $415,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,318.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,381.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

