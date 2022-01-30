Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 440.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $2,792,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $415,797,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,318.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,381.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

