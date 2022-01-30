Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 19.4% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,381.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

