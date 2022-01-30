América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AMOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 5,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

