American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 217,301 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1,694.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,301 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.53 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

