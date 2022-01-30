American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of Greenbrier Companies worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

