American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ABG opened at $156.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average is $181.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.96 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

