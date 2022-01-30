American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,824 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.