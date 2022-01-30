American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $14.68 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

