American Century Companies Inc. Buys 2,719 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Ultra Clean worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,201 shares of company stock worth $1,433,638. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

UCTT stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.15 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.