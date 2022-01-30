American Century Companies Inc. Buys 58,661 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Gray Television worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

