American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 175,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in V.F. by 30.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

