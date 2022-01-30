American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fulgent Genetics worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 34,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

