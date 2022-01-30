American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SkyWest worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

SkyWest stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.