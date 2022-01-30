American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.46 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 205.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CSX by 168.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in CSX by 207.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 100,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

