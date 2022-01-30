American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $203,897,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $155,631,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $153,043,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at $113,303,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

