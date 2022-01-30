American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.31% of McGrath RentCorp worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 332.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGRC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

