American Century Companies Inc. Sells 238,995 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $161.54 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.19 and its 200 day moving average is $292.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.54.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.