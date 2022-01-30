American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 22.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $603,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

