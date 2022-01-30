American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.33. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

AEO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,619,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,772,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

