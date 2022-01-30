American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) Short Interest Down 34.4% in January

American Sierra Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMNP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AMNP opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. American Sierra Gold has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

American Sierra Gold Company Profile

American Sierra Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals. It has interests in the Pangue & Caren placer properties, the Madre de Dios & Ciclon mineral properties, and the Jota properties. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

