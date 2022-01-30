American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 604.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $246.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.